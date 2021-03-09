ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would make all-out efforts for the success of Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in election for Senate chairman.

The PTI would follow a democratic way and seek votes even from the opponents for its candidate, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Sadiq Sanjrani had even requested his rival candidate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani to vote for him.

He said the government had not offered the Senate's deputy chairmanship to Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman could remain out of government, he added.

Shibli Faraz said there was no proposal under consideration to change the Punjab chief minister.