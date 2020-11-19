PTI to form a strong government in GB: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will form a very strong government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

In a statement, he said that PTI emerged as majority party in GB and the independent winner of election on GBA-9 Muhammad Salim and GBA-10 Nasir Ali Khan joined PTI.

He said remaining two independent winners Mushtaq Hussain and Haji Abdul Hameed also jointed PTI.

He said that independent winners also met Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Arshad Dad and PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Niyazee.

He said that they joined Prime Minister Imran Khan team for the constitutional rights, progress and prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has determined to end the deprivation of Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that PPP and PML-N was responsible for the deprivation of GB, adding that both the parties did nothing for the areas due to which people rejected them.

He said that with PTI government new era would start in GB.