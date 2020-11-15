UrduPoint.com
PTI To Form Government In GB: Senator

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

PTI to form government in GB: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Sunday said the PTI would win the Gilgit-Baltistan general election with thumping majority to form its government in the area.

The GB general election was held in transparent manner as a large number of people came out of homes to cast vote to PTI candidates, he said talking to ptv.

He said both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) had observed and accepted their defeat in the elections. The politics of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had been ended now, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

