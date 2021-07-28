UrduPoint.com
PTI To Form Govt In AJK With Majority: Ali Nawaz Awan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 01:01 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI has emerged as a biggest political party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections.

"Allegations of rigging hurled by opposition parties in the wake of 25th July elections in AJK is giving an impression that they were just finding an excuse for their "defeat", he said.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the people of AJK had rejected the politics of opposition parties in the recent election, adding that PML-N had ruled in AJK, but it had not improved the living standard of the people of the area.

Replying to a question, he appreciated the performance of the law enforcement agencies and maintaining peace during the AJK elections.

