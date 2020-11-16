PTI to form govt in G-B: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form the government in Gilgit-Baltistan with the support of coalition partners and independent candidates.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur was in contact with the independent winning candidates, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Expressing gratitude to the G-B people, he said the PTI was expecting to win 12 to 14 seats.

To a question, Shibli Faraz said the name of candidate for the GB chief minister would be announced after consultation.

As regards the allegations leveled by opposition parties, he said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should bring solid evidence of rigging, if any, in the election. By levelling allegations without any proof, Bilawal was not doing any favour to the democratic system.

The people of G-B had rejected the opposition parties at the hustings, he added.