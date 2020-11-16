UrduPoint.com
PTI To Form Govt In G-B With Independent Candidates: Zartaj

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:11 PM

PTI to form govt in G-B with independent candidates: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan with the help of independent candidates.

Appearing in talk show of a private television channel, she said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan had rejected the opposition's narrative in the recent elections.

Paying special thanks to the people of northern region for posing confidence in leadership of PTI government, she said that Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party had suffered defeat from the candidates of PTI.

Rejecting the rigging allegations leveled by the PML-N against the ruling party, Zartaj Gull said that PML-N had an old practice for blaming the government.

In reply to a question, she said that Maryam Nawaz didn't have any political struggle.

