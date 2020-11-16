PTI to form govt in GB with simple majority: Sheikh Rashid

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan with simple majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan with simple majority.

PTI won majority in GB general election due to effective election campaign kicked off by its Federal ministers, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said, GB people had rejected the negative and dirty politics of both the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during the polls.

He said the people of GB were fully endorsing and believing in the dynamic leadership qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was prioritizing to under developed areas.

He said Imran Khan was only supreme leader of PTI and all the leaders were united under his leadership.

The government would introduce electoral system before the next general election.

Sheikh Rashid said that PTI government would complete its constitutional term and would win the general election 2023 on basis of performance and prudent policies.

Replying to a question, he said PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz had not adopted the narrative of his farther during the election drive in GB.

He urged Nawaz Sharif to come back to the Pakistan to face corruption cases against him, adding PML-N leaders were not supporting and having difference of opinion over the narrative of Nawaz Sharif against national institutions.

The minister observed the political career of Nawaz Sharif has ended now.

Replying to another question, he said the civil and military leadership were on same page on national security issues.

Pakistan's valiant armed forces were fully capable to give befitting response to Indian aggression, he said.