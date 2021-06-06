PTI to form next government in AJK elections: Ali Amin

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Kashmir Affair and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin khan Gandapur Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only government which allocated more funds than before irrespective of party base government in Azad and Jummu Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said PTI led government would form next government in Kashmir as people of Gilgit Baltistan showed confidence on PTI leadership in previous election.

He said PTI always believes in transparency and no interfere was done in the provinces in the past, they all are independent to spend all funds at their ownchoice.

To a question he said, politician always pursue their personnel interest for constituency, however, PTI has constituted a board to assess people to join on ideology basis.