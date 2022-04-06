UrduPoint.com

PTI To Form Next Govt: Goheer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2022 | 07:49 PM

PTI to form next govt: Goheer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Bahawalpur chapter, Farzand Goheer has claimed that PTI would also form next government in the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that PTI was a popular political party and enjoying support of masses from across the country.

He hoped that PTI would clean sweep the next general election on the basis of its performance and form the government without support of any other political party.

