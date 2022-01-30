UrduPoint.com

PTI To Form Sindh Government In 2023: Asad, Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PTI to form Sindh government in 2023: Asad, Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form the next government in the Sindh province, PTI Central General Secretary and Federal Minister Asad Umar and PTI Sindh's President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said here on Sunday.

While addressing a press briefing after a meeting of the PTI's Provincial Advisory Council, Asad Umar said that his Party was going to form Sindh government in 2023 as he work on organizational structure has started in a very coordinated way.

Federal Minister Mian Mohammad Soomro, Amir Bux Bhutto, Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, Ghaus Ali Shah, Aftab Siddiqi and others were also present on the occasion.

The PTI Secretary General said that he was disappointed to see the condition of the people in the Sindh province. He said that PTI is going to invite the people of the province to stand up for their rights and PTI will march on Karachi from Ghotki on February 26.

The PTI Secretary General said that health was a basic necessity and keeping in view that point, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments have completed their work on it. But, the Sindh government is not taking it seriously.

Asad Umar said that for the first time, the state was taking the responsibility of people's treatment through Sehat Cards. He said that the Sindh government has disappointed the youth. He further said that the jobs are given on chits.

Asad Umar said that small-farmers are deprived of water. He said that the economic condition of the country could not get well until the situation of the metropolis return to the right path.

He said that they have to defeat PPP so as to remake Karachi, a city of lights. He said that every Pakistani is equal in the eyes of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI Secretary General said that Sindh local government law is against the constitution and PTI was going to launch a campaign against it across the province. He said that they have to reach door-to-door.

President PTI Sindh chapter Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that a mafia is ruling in the Sindh province instead of a political party. He said that during his visit to Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmor and Sukkur last week, he found these cities, in bad condition.

He said that all political parties were united against Sindh's draconian Local Government law.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Punjab Water Visit Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Ghotki Ali Haider February March Sunday All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalanda ..

PSL 2022 Match 06 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

47 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2022 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th January 2022

10 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

18 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>