PTI to form Sindh government in 2023: Asad, Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form the next government in the Sindh province, PTI Central General Secretary and Federal Minister Asad Umar and PTI Sindh's President and Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said here on Sunday.

While addressing a press briefing after a meeting of the PTI's Provincial Advisory Council, Asad Umar said that his Party was going to form Sindh government in 2023 as he work on organizational structure has started in a very coordinated way.

Federal Minister Mian Mohammad Soomro, Amir Bux Bhutto, Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, Ghaus Ali Shah, Aftab Siddiqi and others were also present on the occasion.

The PTI Secretary General said that he was disappointed to see the condition of the people in the Sindh province. He said that PTI is going to invite the people of the province to stand up for their rights and PTI will march on Karachi from Ghotki on February 26.

The PTI Secretary General said that health was a basic necessity and keeping in view that point, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments have completed their work on it. But, the Sindh government is not taking it seriously.

Asad Umar said that for the first time, the state was taking the responsibility of people's treatment through Sehat Cards. He said that the Sindh government has disappointed the youth. He further said that the jobs are given on chits.

Asad Umar said that small-farmers are deprived of water. He said that the economic condition of the country could not get well until the situation of the metropolis return to the right path.

He said that they have to defeat PPP so as to remake Karachi, a city of lights. He said that every Pakistani is equal in the eyes of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PTI Secretary General said that Sindh local government law is against the constitution and PTI was going to launch a campaign against it across the province. He said that they have to reach door-to-door.

President PTI Sindh chapter Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said that a mafia is ruling in the Sindh province instead of a political party. He said that during his visit to Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmor and Sukkur last week, he found these cities, in bad condition.

He said that all political parties were united against Sindh's draconian Local Government law.