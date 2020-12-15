UrduPoint.com
PTI To Fulfill All Of Its Promises Made With People Before Elections: Mushtaq Ghani

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:11 PM

PTI to fulfill all of its promises made with people before elections: Mushtaq Ghani

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday said that PTI government would fulfill all of its promises made with the masses before general elections.

While talking to a delegation of Tehsil Havelian led by PTI district Abbottabad president Nisar Safdar, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said the provincial government was progressing for development and prosperity following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The speaker on the complaint of people of Rajoia village directed C&W and other authorities concerned to complete Girl's college Rajoia and Ghora Bazgran road on emergency basis.

Earlier, Nisar Safdar and other delegation members highlighted the issues of their union councils including delay in the construction of girls college Ghora Bazgran road.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani assured the visiting delegation of the timely completion of the projects of their UC.

He said that more funds have been released after approval by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Dhamtoor bypass and Rajoia girls college and the concerned authorities were also directed to complete the projects on priority.

Nisar Safdar thanked the speaker for his personal interest in resolving the issues of the area and providing funds.

