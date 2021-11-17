UrduPoint.com

PTI To Fulfill Promise Of Voting Right To Expatriates Today : Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that today the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would fulfill another election promise by passing a law allowing overseas Pakistanis to vote in elections.

In a tweet, he said that electronic voting machine and overseas Pakistanis voting law would be a milestone in strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

