PTI To Fulfill Promise Of Voting Right To Expatriates Today : Fawad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that today the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would fulfill another election promise by passing a law allowing overseas Pakistanis to vote in elections.
In a tweet, he said that electronic voting machine and overseas Pakistanis voting law would be a milestone in strengthening democracy in Pakistan.