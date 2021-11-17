PTI to fulfill promise of voting right to expatriates today : Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that today the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would fulfill another election promise by passing a law allowing overseas Pakistanis to vote in elections.

In a tweet, he said that electronic voting machine and overseas Pakistanis voting law would be a milestone in strengthening democracy in Pakistan.