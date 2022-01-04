UrduPoint.com

PTI To Fully Cooperate With ECP In Foreign Funding Case: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 03:18 PM

PTI to fully cooperate with ECP in foreign funding case: Asad Umar

The Minister for Planning and Development says PTI has collected funds in the most transparent manner and the nation has full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 4th, 2022) Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has assured to extend full cooperation to Election Commission of Pakistan in foreign funding case.

Asad Umar said PTI has collected funds in the most transparent manner and the nation has full confidence on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was talking to media outside Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday,

He, however, said the secret accounts of PML (N) and the PPP are coming to the surface.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said the scrutiny committees should immediately submit their reports regarding PML (N) and the PPP to Election Commission.

