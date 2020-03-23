PTI to fully support Sindh govt: Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh

UrduPoint.com
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh, Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday paid glowing tributes to health workers and professionals, saying that they were the real heroes and front-line soldiers in the battle against coronavirus.

In his statement issued here, Sheikh said the doctors, nurses and paramedics were performing their duties bravely, putting their own lives at risk to cure the coronavirus affected patients.

He said as an opposition party in Sindh, the PTI would fully support the provincial government, while the party workers would participate in the awareness campaign activities against the epidemic.

He said everyone should not indulge in any politics at such testing time.

He said it was a pandemic and no government could overcome it without the help and cooperation of the people, adding that the people should show unity to fight against the menace.

The MPA said it was not a time for political point scoring because the entire nation was standing on a bombshell. He said the government has taken appropriate measures to meet the upcoming challenges, adding that the PTI would support the Sindh government to check the onslaught of the virus in the province.

