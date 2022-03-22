UrduPoint.com

PTI To Held Rally On Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 11:18 PM

PTI to held rally on Pakistan Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter's President Bilal Ghaffar on Tuesday invited the people to join Pakistan Day rally, being organized on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Match 23.

Bilal urged the people to join rally to express their love and devotion for the country.

He said that the rally would be taken out from Insaf House at 1pm and it would culminate at Teen Talwar.

