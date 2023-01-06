UrduPoint.com

PTI To Hit Streets Again To Give Tough Time To PDM-govt

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 06, 2023 | 05:16 PM

PTI to hit streets again to give tough time to PDM-govt

The sources say that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the party leaders to launch fresh movement against the federal government led by the coalition partners.

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2023) Once again, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership decided to hit the streets in a bid to give tough time to the coalition government in the centre. Federal government.

The sources privy to the development said that Imran Khan decided to give tough time to the federal government. He asked the party leaders to protest against the government.

They said that Khan also asked the party leaders to make a strong narrative on risinginflation, economic conditions as well as early elections in the country.

The PTI chairman also indicated that he would take part in the protest movement against the coalition partners.

Besides this, the PTI would continue its door-to-door campaign while the local leadership has been given the task of filling at least 1,000 forms in every UC of Punjab.

A day earlier, Imran Khan said that a plan was made to take his life as PPP leader and Punjab Governor Salman Taseer was killed.

He raised questions over the leaked audios of main suspect Naveed, saying that who was behind all this and why.

He also demanded free and fair investigation as well as justice in the case.

The same day, Advocate Mian Dawood, the counsel for main suspect Naveed, held a fiery press conference and claimed that "attack on Imran Khan was designed and carried out by the PTI itself,".

He stated that Naveed was not involved in any murder. He also demanded justice for his client and vowed to continue legal battle for him.

