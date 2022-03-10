UrduPoint.com

PTI To Hold Country's Biggest-ever Public Meeting At D-Chowk: Hammad Azhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 09:02 PM

PTI to hold country's biggest-ever public meeting at D-Chowk: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold the country's biggest-ever public meeting here at the D-Chowk to demonstrate the masses' full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"The date and time for the public meeting will be announced soon," he said in a tweet. The 'political shops' of looters of the national wealth would close down forever following the historic public rally, Hammad added.

