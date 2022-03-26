'PTI to hold historic public meeting on March 27' : PTI leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior leader Aon Abbas Buppi on Saturday said PTI-led government would hold the country's biggest-ever public meeting on March 27 to demonstrate the masses' full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition would face a crushing defeat in the no-confidence motion and elements involved in conspiracies against the government from day one would also prove as fail.

"We are fully confident to defeat no-confidence move launched by corrupt opposition benches to topple the leadership of PTI government," he added.

The so-called alliance of opposition political parties was only aimed to protect the looted wealth of the nation and for the purpose political parties of opposition were practicing blackmailing politics to gain personal interests, Aon further said.

The PTI government was making all our sincere efforts for welfare and progress of the common man and the public welfare was prime goal, he added.

Replying a question, he said befitting response would be given to undemocratic tactics of the opposition and the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties would die soon.