PTI To Hold Historic Rally On Nov 6: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:25 PM

PTI to hold historic rally on Nov 6: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said that PTI would hold an unprecedented public gathering on November 6 at Alpuri that would seal the fate of corrupt opposition gathered under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Wednesday said that PTI would hold an unprecedented public gathering on November 6 at Alpuri that would seal the fate of corrupt opposition gathered under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He expressed these views while addressing a party workers in a meeting convened to finalize arrangements for the PTI's public gathering .

The minister said people would attend Alpuri's public gathering in droves and would make the event historic.

He said that the PTI was capable of holding bigger rallies than the one being held by the 11 parties gathered under PDM.

The minister said that opposition could not blackmail the government by holding demonstrations and dismemberment of PDM was imminent. He said opposition parties were without any agenda and only working to hide their corruption and malpractices.

Former Provincial Minister Abdul Munim Khan, Senior Vice President PTI Malakand Division Sadeedur Rehman, District President Waqar Ahmed Khan, Habib Toofan, Haji Rahim Dad and other senior party leaders attended the meeting.

