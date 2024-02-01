Open Menu

PTI To Hold Intra-party Elections On February 5

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:26 PM

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced that its intra-party elections would be held on February 5 (Monday).

The party's Federal Election Commissioner released the schedule for the internal elections.

Taking to social media platforms, the PTI announced that all registered voters across Pakistan would be eligible to participate in the voting process at designated polling stations to elect their preferred panel or candidate.

Voting would commence on February 5 (Monday) from 10 am to 5 pm. The nomination papers could be obtained from the party's central secretariat or official website starting from February 1 to 2. The deadline for submitting nomination papers is February 2 until 10 pm.

Candidates have the option to submit their nomination papers at the central and provincial secretariats of the party or digitally through email.

The scrutiny of candidates' nomination papers will take place on February 3. In case of rejection, appeals can be filed until 10 pm on February 3.

The lists of contesting panels will be published on the website by 4 pm on February 4. The official results of the intra-party polls will be announced on February 6 (Tuesday).

Only party members registered by January 31 will be permitted to vote. Information regarding the participating panels in the elections will be accessible on the PTI's official website. The detailed guidelines for the intra-party polls are outlined in the Election Rules, 2020, which are also available on the website.

