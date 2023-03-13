UrduPoint.com

PTI To Hold Power Show At Minar-e-Pakistan On March 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has announced to hold power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19.

He announced this while addressing an election rally inside from his vehicle upon reaching outside Data Darbar, here on Monday

The rally led by Imran Khan was taken out from Zaman Park.

Addressing the rally he said, "I am striving for the sake of people".

He paid tribute to PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah.

He called on the Lahorites to start preparation for the public gathering to be held on March 19 at 2:00 pm.

After Imran's address the rally returned to Zaman Park.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Vehicle March From Data Darbar

