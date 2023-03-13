PTI to hold power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has announced to hold power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19.

He announced this while addressing an election rally inside from his vehicle upon reaching outside Data Darbar, here on Monday.

The rally led by Imran Khan was taken out from Zaman Park.

Addressing the rally he said, "I am striving for the sake of people".

He paid tribute to PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah.

He called on the Lahorites to start preparation for the public gathering to be held on March 19 at 2:00 pm.

After Imran's address the rally returned to Zaman Park.