PTI To Hold Power Show In Support Of Imran Khan In Swabi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 05, 2024 | 07:21 PM

The preparations for this gathering in Shah Mansoor Town have been completed.

SWABI : (UrduPoint /UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2024) In order to mark the one-year anniversary of their founder Imran Khan’s detention, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is organizing a major event in Swabi to show support for him.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is scheduled to speak at the rally at 4 PM.

A large stage has been constructed, and lighting has been set up for the event.

The leader of the Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party Mahmood Khan Achakzai along with other PTI figures such as Barrister Gohar, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Asad Qaiser are also expected to address the crowd.

Omar Ayub and Barrister Gohar have already arrived at the venue to inspect the arrangements.

Prior to this, a meeting was held at Asad Qaiser’s residence to discuss the event’s details.

Qaiser assured his party colleagues that the rally in Swabi would be a historic occasion.

