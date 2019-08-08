PTI to hold protest rally against abrogation of Article 370 tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally on Friday here at D-Chowk to protest against the unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and amassing Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for Israel styled genocide and mass scale population transfers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) to hold a rally on Friday here at D-Chowk to protest against the unilateral abrogation of Article 370 and amassing Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for Israel styled genocide and mass scale population transfers.

PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee on Thursday visited D-Chowk and reviewed the arrangements for the protest rally.

Central Additional Secretary General PTI Dr. Abul Hasan, Central Secretary Information Ahmed Jawad and PTI Islamabad President were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that India had pushed the whole region towards an unending conflict. "The conflict had consumed generations over the past 70 years and would further escalate to new heights" he said.

He said that this would be marked as a black day and surely have repercussions.