PTI to hold protest rally against unilateral abrogation of Article 370

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) will hold a rally on August 9 here to protest against the unilateral abrogation of Article370 and amassing Indian troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) for Israel styled genocide and mass scale population transfers.

This was decided in a meeting held at PTI central secretariat, presided by PTI Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee.

The meeting was attended by Senior leaderships of PTI including Senior Vice President Arshad Dad, Vice President Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Central Additional Secretary General Dr.

Abul Hasan Ansari, PTI central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad and others.

Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that India had pushed the whole region towards an unending conflict. "The conflict had consumed generations over the past 70 years and would further escalate to new heights" he said.

He said that this would be marked as a black day and surely have repercussions.

Nyazee said that India also ignored the treaties of United Nations on Kashmir.