PTI To Hold Public Meeting At D-Chowk On March 27: Ali Nawaz Awan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would hold the country's biggest-ever public meeting here at the D-Chowk on March 27 to demonstrate the masses' full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Briefing the media after chairing the Regional Advisory Council PTI Islamabad here, he said the world would witness how Pakistani nation stands with their captain for its freedom and sovereignty.

Flanked by PTI's Additional Secretary General Aamir Mehmood Kiani, he said the 'political shops' of looters of the national wealth would close down forever following the historic public rally.

Political activities would be continued in Islamabad till March 27, rallies would be held in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was going to lead the Muslim Ummah, adding that due to bold decisions of the Prime Minister, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia dared to decline the US president Joe Biden's call.

"No political party can hold a rally like PTI," he remarked.

He termed the alliance of former President Asif Ali Zardari, JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as 'three stooges' and said they took out to streets to save their ill-gotten money.

Those who dragged each other on the streets came together to protect their interests, he added.

Criticizing the opposition, Amir Kiani said they were out for their political gains and nothing to do with public issues.

The opposition was gathered to secure the future of their political heirs, he added.

"We will not allow anyone to befool the nation," he said.

He said this time, Prime Minister was more determined and passionate than ever, we are in constant contact with the allies and want them to decide who can take Pakistan forward. Aleem Khan and Jahangir were also with the PTI.

Referring to the National Assembly session, he said that the session would be convened in accordance with the constitution.

Responding to a question, he said that the number of participants in the opposition meetings was known to the nation.

Senator Fauzia Arshad, Senator Sami Yazdi and members of the Regional Advisory Council Islamabad were also present on the occasion.

