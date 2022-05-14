PTI to hold public meeting at VIP Cricket Ground Sialkot

On the advice of the district administration, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed the venue of its public meeting from the CTI Ground to VIP Cricket Ground

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :On the advice of the district administration, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has changed the venue of its public meeting from the CTI Ground to VIP cricket Ground.

Talking to the media, DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that the CTI Ground was owned by the American Mission, and specified for worship of Christian community, and holding public meeting there was unacceptable for the community.

In this regard, he said the Christian community had filed a writ petition before the Lahore High Court, contending that holding of a public meeting at the CTI Ground should not be allowed.

"We advised the PTI local leadership to change the venue and gave it some options," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that the CTI Ground premises was a private property, and the Christian community was not willing to allow any public meeting on it.

A spokesman for the Sialkot police said that police would provide full security cover to the participants in the PTI public meeting at the VIP Cricket Ground.

According to the local PTI leadership, now the public meeting would be held at VIP Cricket Ground, where former prime minister Imran Khan would also address.