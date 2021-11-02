UrduPoint.com

PTI To Hold Public Meeting In Mithi On November 04: Haleem

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:00 PM

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) will hold a huge public gathering at Mithi town- the district headquarter of Tharparkar- on Thursday, (November 04) as a part of PTI's mass contact campaign in Sindh

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, in a statement issued here on Tuesday said the Foreign Minister and central vice chairman PTI, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, would address the event.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf had geared up it mass contact campaign in the province and public gatherings and workers' conventions were being organized in different cities and towns of the province, Haleem Adil Sheikh said who also held the office of Central Vice President of PTI.

The event at Mithi coincided with religious festival of Diwali and PTI workers would take part in Diwali celebrations to express solidarity with Hindu community, he stated.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi along with other leaders of PTI would lead a rally from Karachi to Umerkot where they would address the public, he said.

Haleem Adil added that after that the rally would proceed to Mithi, adding, the PTI workers would warmly welcome the rally at Nuriabad, Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas and other towns en route.

Haleem Adil said public gathering at Mithi would prove the last nail in political coffin of Pakistan Peoples Party. "We are going to thrust a final blow to crumbling wall of corrupt Sindh government," Haleem pronounced.

He also censured Sindh government for its poor performance, adding that CM Murad Ali Shah's claims of development in the province were just tall tale.

People operating corruption systems were making false claims of development while only the corrupt systems flourished during PPP's 13 year long rule, Haleem alleged.

"Will Murad Ali Shah bother to mention situation of Tharparkar where children were dying of malnutrition and scarcity of drinking water," Haleem remarked.

