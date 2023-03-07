PTI to hold rallies against inflation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced a series of rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to protest against inflation.

The rallies are scheduled to take place in various districts, starting on March 9 in Peshawar, Malakand, and Haripur, and ending on March 12 in DI Khan and North Waziristan.

Pervez Khattak has informed all district presidents and general secretaries about the schedule of the protest rallies.

In a statement, he said rallies will also be held in other districts, including Charsadda, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Bajaur, Bannu and others, on a fixed date.