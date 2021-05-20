PTI to hold rally for solidarity with Palestinians

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will stage a rally to express solidity with oppressed Palestinians against horrendous atrocities being committed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Local leadership of the PTI will rally from different places of the city at 4pm on the directions of Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, MPAs, Dr Akhtar Malik, Nadeem Qureshi, Javid Akhtar Ansari, Wasif Raan and others will lead the rally.

It will culminate on Chowk Shah Abbas, which will be addressed by PTI leadership, says a release issued by Babul Quraish on Thursday evening.