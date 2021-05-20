UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Hold Rally For Solidarity With Palestinians

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 08:30 PM

PTI to hold rally for solidarity with Palestinians

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will stage a rally to express solidity with oppressed Palestinians against horrendous atrocities being committed by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Local leadership of the PTI will rally from different places of the city at 4pm on the directions of Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, MPAs, Dr Akhtar Malik, Nadeem Qureshi, Javid Akhtar Ansari, Wasif Raan and others will lead the rally.

It will culminate on Chowk Shah Abbas, which will be addressed by PTI leadership, says a release issued by Babul Quraish on Thursday evening.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Gaza Lead From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

17 minutes ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

2 hours ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

2 hours ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.