PTI To Hold Rally In Connection With Independence Day Celebrations

Sumaira FH 21 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:50 PM

PTI to hold rally in connection with Independence Day celebrations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly Aftab Hussain Siddique on Tuesday said Independence Day would be commemorated with national zeal, fervor and in a befitting manner.

Talking to APP, he stated that a Mashal Bardar Rally would be taken out from Sea-view on August 13.

He said that Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister Asad Umar, Federal Minister Faisal Vawda, PTI MNA Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, PTI Aftab Hussain Siddique, PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman and PTI MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh and other leaders would participate in the rally.

The MNA said that Independence Day reminded us of unprecedented sacrifices of our forefathers during the course of a historic freedom movement.

Rich tribute would be paid to Kashmiris on the occasion of celebration of Independence Day, he added.

It is collective responsibility of each citizen to defend the sovereignty of Pakistan, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

