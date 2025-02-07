PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI general secretary says the party has no intention of creating disorder or confrontation

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) General Secretary Salman Akram Raja on Friday said that they would hold rally in Swabi tomorrow.

Salman Akram Raja said that the party has no intention of creating disorder or confrontation.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters at the Judicial Complex during the hearing of a case before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday.

The PTI general secretary said that their bail petitions are continuing and that a sword has been hanging over them.

He further said, "We will continue to fight; these are false cases. Tomorrow, we will go to Swabi, and people will protest in every Union Council. We are hopeful, and we strongly believe that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will stand with the people,”.

The PTI leader added, “Maulana will stand with the people, as they are against fascism. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a shrewd politician and will stand with the people. Maulana Fazlur Rehman voted for the 26th Amendment; that is his politics, and we opposed the amendment, and we still do,”.

He mentioned that wherever possible, PTI will seek Maulana's cooperation. "Our stance is clear; we will always support democracy and human rights. We will oppose every attack on the judiciary, and anyone who can provide support, we welcome that."

General Secretary of PTI Salman Akram Raja said that tomorrow's rally will only be held in Swabi, and protests will take place at the Union Council and Tehsil levels. "There is no intention of disorder or confrontation tomorrow."