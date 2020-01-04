UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Hold Rally To Express Solidarity With Indian Muslims

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:54 PM

PTI to hold rally to express solidarity with Indian Muslims

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will lead the Caravan of Solidarity and Defence rally from Hyderabad to Khokhrapar border from here on January 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will lead the Caravan of Solidarity and Defence rally from Hyderabad to Khokhrapar border from here on January 5.

The PTI's spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Party's Sindh's leader MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh would lead the rally in which majority of Hindus would participate.

He told that the rally would start from Shiv temple near Circuit House Hyderabad around 8 am in the morning and would reach Rama Pir temple in Tando Allahyar district around 9 am from where it would head towards Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts.

He said the rally would arrive at the zero point on Pakistan-India border around 2 pm where the party would hold a public meeting. The public meeting would be addressed by Sheikh and other PTI leaders besides representatives of the Hindu community.

At a press conference in Hyderabad last week, Sheikh had informed that the purpose of the rally was to express solidarity with the Indian Muslims which had been subjected to the draconian and discriminatory citizenship law.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hyderabad Lead Temple Tando Allahyar January Border Muslim From

Recent Stories

France, Germany, China Agree on Importance of De-E ..

4 seconds ago

Spain's Acting Prime Minister Calls for Dialogue, ..

2 minutes ago

'Not easy' - Nadal gets 2020 season underway with ..

2 minutes ago

CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Jan 05

2 minutes ago

Nadal and Djokovic off to winning starts at ATP Cu ..

2 minutes ago

Genocide by Modi and his RSS in IOJK, a big blow o ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.