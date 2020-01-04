PTI to hold rally to express solidarity with Indian Muslims

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will lead the Caravan of Solidarity and Defence rally from Hyderabad to Khokhrapar border from here on January 5

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) will lead the Caravan of Solidarity and Defence rally from Hyderabad to Khokhrapar border from here on January 5.

The PTI's spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Party's Sindh's leader MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh would lead the rally in which majority of Hindus would participate.

He told that the rally would start from Shiv temple near Circuit House Hyderabad around 8 am in the morning and would reach Rama Pir temple in Tando Allahyar district around 9 am from where it would head towards Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts.

He said the rally would arrive at the zero point on Pakistan-India border around 2 pm where the party would hold a public meeting. The public meeting would be addressed by Sheikh and other PTI leaders besides representatives of the Hindu community.

At a press conference in Hyderabad last week, Sheikh had informed that the purpose of the rally was to express solidarity with the Indian Muslims which had been subjected to the draconian and discriminatory citizenship law.