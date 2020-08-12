UrduPoint.com
PTI To Hold Torch-bearing Rally On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:04 AM

PTI to hold torch-bearing rally on Independence Day

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a rally on August 13 in connection with the Independence Day, said an announcement on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a rally on August 13 in connection with the Independence Day, said an announcement on Tuesday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda, Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui, PTI Members of Provincial Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh and others will participate in the rally.

MNA Aftab Siddiqui said that tributes will be paid to Kashmiris in the Independence Day celebrations and the day will be observed with full enthusiasm.

