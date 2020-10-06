UrduPoint.com
PTI To Honor Pledges Made With Tribal People: Minister

Tue 06th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushar Anwar Zeb Khan has said that sense of deprivation among tribal people would be removed at all cost and newly merged tribal districts would be put on road to prosperity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushar Anwar Zeb Khan has said that sense of deprivation among tribal people would be removed at all cost and newly merged tribal districts would be put on road to prosperity.

Talking to a delegation from his constituency, the minister said pledges made with tribal people would be honored. He said the PTI government believed in merit policy and transparency in all affairs of the governance.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, the curse of corruption would be eliminated from the country, adding the past regimes totally ignored the tribal people keeping them deprived of their due rights of development and prosperity.

The PTI government has spread a network of development works in tribal districts in order to remove the sense of deprivation among tribal people.

He keenly listened to the issues of the delegation from his constituency and issues directives for addressing the same.

