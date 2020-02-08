UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Honour Pledges Made With Public: MPA

Muhammad Irfan 16 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 05:57 PM

PTI to honour pledges made with public: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waseem Khan Badozai said on Saturday that PTI government would honour its pledges made with the public

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waseem Khan Badozai said on Saturday that PTI government would honour its pledges made with the public.

He said this talking to people of his constituency at different places including Ghareebabad, Chenab Colony and Basti Khudad.

He informed that work on different water supply schemes, sewerage and metal roads had been initiated.

The uplift work would surely help improve living standard of the people.

He observed that Punjab government was committed to ensure matchless development. The development work would be completed within stipulated time period, he stated.

On this occasion, local notables namely Masood Mughal, UmarNawaz, Malik Rab Nawaz and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Government Of Punjab Water Provincial Assembly Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.