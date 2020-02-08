PTI to honour pledges made with public: MPA

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Waseem Khan Badozai said on Saturday that PTI government would honour its pledges made with the public

He said this talking to people of his constituency at different places including Ghareebabad, Chenab Colony and Basti Khudad.

He informed that work on different water supply schemes, sewerage and metal roads had been initiated.

The uplift work would surely help improve living standard of the people.

He observed that Punjab government was committed to ensure matchless development. The development work would be completed within stipulated time period, he stated.

On this occasion, local notables namely Masood Mughal, UmarNawaz, Malik Rab Nawaz and others were also present.