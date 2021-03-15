UrduPoint.com
PTI To Implement Its Manifesto, Reforms Agenda: CM's Aide

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir on Monday said the government of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) would leave no stone unturned to materialize its manifesto and reforms agenda for the welfare of its people.

Talking to a ceremony at Doaba, Hangu district, the Special Assistant to CM said PTI under a comprehensive strategy was removing the sense of deprivation among the people of neglected areas.

He said establishment of a prosperous and content society was in fact the prime objective of our manifesto that would be achieved at any cost.

The incumbent government, he said, firmly believed in merit and revolutionary steps were underway to eliminate the commission mafia. He told the gathering that scores of development projects have been approved and initiated for PK-84, Hangu that would bring a positive change in the lives of local people on completion.

He hoped the ongoing projects would be completed within stipulated time with quality work.

Zahoor Shakir said wrong policies of the former regimes badly affected our institutions, adding, in hospitals not only the necessary medicines but even the electricity facility was not available.

Likewise, he said, our schools were missing the basic facilities but the PTI government was making cogent efforts to overcome all these issues in the shortest possible time.

The PTI government, he said, was representing its people in a true sense and urged upon the masses to extend every possible cooperation to the government machinery for achieving its people-oriented goals.

He said with people's assistance they would foil the negative designs of anti-development elements to make Pakistan a prosper and people-welfare state.

