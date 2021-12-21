PTI to improve performance to win next phases of LB elections with thumping majority: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would come up with new strategy to clinch next phases of local bodies elections with thumping majority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) would come up with new strategy to clinch next phases of local bodies elections with thumping majority.

There was a need to bring improvement in the campaign, he said while talking to a private television channel.

It was the first phase of the LB elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK), he said adding that we will work hard to win maximum seats in the next phases of local bodies.

Commenting on local bodies unofficial results, he said that inflation and weak election drive could be the reason. We will rectify the mistakes and move forward with better mechanism to win the next phases of LB and general elections of 2023 with thumping majority, he stated.