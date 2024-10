PTI to introduce amendments for strengthening national institutions: CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Tuesday said that PTI would introduce amendments for strengthening of national institutions after coming into power

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Tuesday said that PTI would introduce amendments for strengthening of national institutions after coming into power.

Addressing the provincial Assembly, he said these amendments would benefit the people.

He said that they are fighting for supremacy of truth and will never back down of its principles stand.

The CM said that if anyone thinks that suppressing a few people can end their struggle, they are mistaken.

He warned that those engaging in revenge politics today could fall victim to it tomorrow.

Ali Amin Gandapur maintained that they are once again preparing and will soon launch a full-fledged campaign with full strength, and will fight until they achieve victory in their struggle.

Speaking on the approval of the Police Amendment Act 2024 in the assembly, the Chief Minister said that the purpose of this act is to improve the performance of the police and ensure the protection of the lives and property of the people.

He stated that law and order was the top priority of the provincial government, which is only possible if the police is strengthened to the desired level.

The provincial government is taking steps on priority basis to strengthen the police and align it with contemporary requirements.

Paying tribute to the sacrifices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for protecting the lives and property of the people, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have made immense sacrifices in the line of duty, and the provincial government highly values these sacrifices. He assured that all the issues faced by the police force would be resolved on a priority basis.