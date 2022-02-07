UrduPoint.com

PTI To Launch PM-led Mass Contact Campaign: Farrukh

PTI to launch PM-led mass contact campaign: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to launch mass contact campaign to mobilize the party at grassroots level

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had decided to launch mass contact campaign to mobilize the party at grassroots level.

The decision to this effect was taken in the Central Executive Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan who is also the chairman of PTI, he said while addressing a news conference.

The minister said the prime minister would himself lead the mass contact campaign on the desire of PTI Parliamentarians who wanted PM Imran to directly inform the masses about the PTI's mega initiatives and priorities.

It was only the PTI which had had largest public meetings in the country, he said, adding the provincial presidents had been asked to arrange party conventions as it was their responsibility to mobilize party at the grassroots level.

According to the plan, he said PM Imran Khan would address the large public gatherings to be arranged across the country.

On February 9, he said the prime minister would be in Faisalabad to launch the 'health card' which would provide free medical treatment of upto one million to the masses.

The minister said the health card was already launched in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said by March 31, the entire population of Punjab would be covered under the flagship 'health card' initiative for which an amount of Rs 450 billion were allocated by the provincial government.

Divulging other details of the meeting, he said all the presidents of provincial units of PTI presented their reports on the party's reorganization.

The party chairman had directed to the provincial president to complete reorganization of the party at district level by February 15, he added.

Farrukh said the party had notified its Permanent Parliamentary board to look after matters pertaining to the upcoming local government elections in different provinces.

He said the CEC had praised and congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team for highly successful visit to China.

The joint communique issued by both countries after the meeting between PM Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping reflected time-tested and strong relations between the two countries, he noted.

Lashing out at the critics of the visit, he said national interest should be given preference over personal interests.

He said those who propagated against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor needed to know that the mega project was in full swing.

Farrukh said that major work on the CPEC was completed during the present government. "You will soon see that the fruits of CPEC will transfer to the common man," he remarked.

He also commented on reconciliation of two major opposition parties and said they 'united' once again to stop the government from retrieving the looted wealth stashed in the foreign countries.

"The ongoing accountability process will go unhindered as the opposition cannot blackmail the government," he maintained.

To a query, he said the oppositions' conspiracies and nefarious designs posed no threat to the government.

"We are not afraid of their resignations, no confidence motion and long marches," he added.

He also came hard on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif for laundering money through telegraphic transfers.

Farrukh also criticized Pakistan People's Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari for laundering money through fake accounts.

There was no comparison of other political parties with the PTI which was a symbol of federation, he remarked.

>