UrduPoint.com

PTI To Lick The Dust In Sept 11 Bye Elections, Claims Gilani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PTI to lick the dust in Sept 11 bye elections, claims Gilani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will face the humiliating defeat in NA-157 bye elections to be held on Sept 11 as voters of the constituency consider Ali Musa Gilani the right candidate for their votes, claimed former prime minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday.

He stated that public was supporting Mr Musa and were joining the PPP in flocks and PTI was shocked to see the situation.

He expressed these views in a ceremony wherein PTI former Councillor UC 56 Zaheer uddin Babar, Minority councillor, Sohail Masih and his family joined Pakistan People's Party.

PPP is asking for the votes on the basis of its previous performance, parliamentary leader in the Senate said and added that they had voiced for rights of South Punjab people in the 2008-13 government.

Senior Vice Chairman PPP hoped that people would vote for Ali Musa on the election day.

Later, Zaheer uddin and Sohail Masih formally announced to join PPP.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Minority Vote Family Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited NA-157

Recent Stories

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

‘Mere Humsafar’ becomes top trend on Twitter

28 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about a ..

Armeena Khan loves Imran Khan’s response about alleged diamond gifts to his wi ..

44 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

1 hour ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

2 hours ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.