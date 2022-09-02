PTI to lick the dust in Sept 11 bye elections, claims Gilani

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will face the humiliating defeat in NA-157 bye elections to be held on Sept 11 as voters of the constituency consider Ali Musa Gilani the right candidate for their votes, claimed former prime minister, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Friday.

He stated that public was supporting Mr Musa and were joining the PPP in flocks and PTI was shocked to see the situation.

He expressed these views in a ceremony wherein PTI former Councillor UC 56 Zaheer uddin Babar, Minority councillor, Sohail Masih and his family joined Pakistan People's Party.

PPP is asking for the votes on the basis of its previous performance, parliamentary leader in the Senate said and added that they had voiced for rights of South Punjab people in the 2008-13 government.

Senior Vice Chairman PPP hoped that people would vote for Ali Musa on the election day.

Later, Zaheer uddin and Sohail Masih formally announced to join PPP.