PTI To Make Government In Sindh After Next General Elections: Foreign Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 40 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would make government in Sindh province with the power of youth after the next general elections.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would make government in Sindh province with the power of youth after the next general elections.

Addressing a public gathering here on Friday evening, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said youngsters of Sindh were looking for change.

He lauded the role of youngsters in the party and said they were joining PTI after being disappointed with PML (N) and PPP.

Qureshi added that the country was in safe hands and urged people not to follow the rumours.

He said Kashmir issue was discussed in United Nations Security Council (UNSC) after 54 years due to successful diplomatic efforts of the government.

He said work would be started soon on phase II of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He appreciated Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE for financially support to Pakistan during crucial time.

He said the country's economy was moving towards stability, adding investors from China were ready to invest in Pakistan which would not only strengthen the country's economy but also provide jobs to youth.

He said we wanted to have good relationship with all countries on the basis of equality.

He announced that he would inaugurate various development projects at Suraj Kund road and Sui Gas road on October 16.

He said development work had been started on different projects in NA 156 where funds of Rs one billion would be spent.

On this occasion, he welcomed Sheikh Mazhar Abbas and his supporters in PTI who joined PTI after leaving PML (N).

Haji Javed Akhtar Insari, Rana Abdul Jabbar, Khalid Javed Warriach and other local leaders were also present on the occasion.

