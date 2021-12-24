UrduPoint.com

PTI To Make Strong Comeback In Next Phase Of LG Polls: Jhagra

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:08 PM

PTI to make strong comeback in next phase of LG polls: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will come back stronger in the next phase of local government elections under leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan after unsatisfactory performance in the first phase of election in 17 districts.

In a message, he said that to be honest, we were not expecting such election results, however, we will learn from our this defeat and make a stronger comeback.

He said that PTI will not repeat mistakes in upcoming elections.

He said that local government elections were being held after three years when the country was facing financial crisis due to mistakes of past governments and global economic crisis due to Covid pandemic.

