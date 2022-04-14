UrduPoint.com

PTI To Move Court Against ECP Decision Of Delimitation Of Constituencies: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2022 | 01:02 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that his party had decided to challenge the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) for fresh delimitation of constituencies

In a tweet, he said delimitation of the Constituencies was possible only after a new census.

The PTI leader claimed that this step of the Election Commission would make the election process controversial.

