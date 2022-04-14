PTI to move court against ECP decision of delimitation of constituencies: Fawad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that his party had decided to challenge the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) for fresh delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that his party had decided to challenge the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan ( ECP) for fresh delimitation of constituencies.

In a tweet, he said delimitation of the Constituencies was possible only after a new census.

The PTI leader claimed that this step of the Election Commission would make the election process controversial.