PTI To Observe February 5, As Kashmir Day: Zahid Hussain Kazmi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Administrator Zahid Hussain Kazmi reaffirmed Pakistan's unshakeable political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmir and its people and vowed that February 5th would be observed as Kashmir Day to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

According to a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department, he expressed these views in a meeting with Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, President of PTI Azad Jammu Kashmir, who called on him here on Saturday.

During the meeting, they held initial consultation on planning various activities regarding solidarity day of Kashmir. They both also discussed the strategy to arrange various activities to mobilize PTI activists across the country.

Zahid Hussain Kazmi said the India's racist extremist ideology of Hindutva, on-going genocide of Kashmiri people and forceful annexation of Kashmir put the regional and world peace at stake.

On the occasion, Kazmi said the core committee meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided to observer February 5 at the national level to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said PTI had always stood with Kashmiri brothers against the unabated Indian state barbarism from day one.

Kazmi said on February 5, Pakistan and PTI will send a message of solidarity to the Kashmiri brothers, especially to the people living on the other side of the border.

He further said, "we will send a message to the world that the activities of the Modi government in South Asia and Kashmir in particular is a constant threat to world and regional peace." Zahid Hussain Kazmi further said not only minorities in India, but every person who believes in democracy, tolerance and rule of law was being subjected to fascist Modi repression.

He emphasized that the agenda of Hindutva was becoming the forerunner of the crimes against humanity in India, which puts the very existent of minorities especially the Muslims endanger in the country.

In a message to PTI workers, Kazmi urged the workers that they should start preparing for February 5, and start nationwide activities after receiving instructions from party leadership so as to observe the day in befitting manner.

