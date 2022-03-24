PTI to organize biggest public gathering on March 27: Murad Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would organize the biggest public gathering on March 27.

In a tweet, he said, "Together with our leader Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will renew our commitment that we will never compromise on national integrity, sovereignty and will fight any conspiracy against it.

He made the tweet in the aftermath of the Prime Minister's special address to the nation regarding March 27 public rally. He also shared the video of PM Imran Khan's message to the nation.