PTI to organize protest rallies to express solidarity with Palestinian brethren on May 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has announced to organize protest rallies across the country against Israel and express solidarity with the people of Palestine on May 21.

Chief Organizer PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi has issued instructions to all the regional and district organizations of the party to start preparation for holding protest rallies outside press clubs in each district after Friday prayer, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi said that PTI would raise voice against Israeli barbarism as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that party leaders would plan rallies keeping in view the pandemic precaution measures.

He said the participants of the rallies will wear masks and observe social distancing. He said the organizers would discourage participation of sick people in rallies, adding that gatherings will be kept short due to COVID-19 pandemic. He further said participation of minor and elderly people will be avoided in the protest rallies.

Senator Niazi said workers will highlight the case of oppressed Palestinian brothers to the world community through party flags, Pakistan flags and placards. He said Israel's aggression will be exposed in media, social media and especially international media.