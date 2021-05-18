UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Organize Protest Rallies To Express Solidarity With Palestinian Brethren On May 21

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:14 PM

PTI to organize protest rallies to express solidarity with Palestinian brethren on May 21

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has announced to organize protest rallies across the country against Israel and express solidarity with the people of Palestine on May 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has announced to organize protest rallies across the country against Israel and express solidarity with the people of Palestine on May 21.

Chief Organizer PTI Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi has issued instructions to all the regional and district organizations of the party to start preparation for holding protest rallies outside press clubs in each district after Friday prayer, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi said that PTI would raise voice against Israeli barbarism as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that party leaders would plan rallies keeping in view the pandemic precaution measures.

He said the participants of the rallies will wear masks and observe social distancing. He said the organizers would discourage participation of sick people in rallies, adding that gatherings will be kept short due to COVID-19 pandemic. He further said participation of minor and elderly people will be avoided in the protest rallies.

Senator Niazi said workers will highlight the case of oppressed Palestinian brothers to the world community through party flags, Pakistan flags and placards. He said Israel's aggression will be exposed in media, social media and especially international media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World Israel Palestine Social Media May Prayer Media All

Recent Stories

Inauguration of DEWA&#039;s Green Hydrogen project ..

3 minutes ago

ITIC’s Middle East Tourism Investment Summit beg ..

3 minutes ago

Special initiative police stations to help changin ..

4 minutes ago

Two Russian Aircraft Tu-160 Complete Planned Fligh ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad police trace blind murder case

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister to review performance of depts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.