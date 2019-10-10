PTI to organize rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Friday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to organize a protest rally against India and to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Friday here at D-Chowk on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee has directed party workers to participate in the rally. He said that during rally human chain would be formed to express solidarity with Kashmiris, said a press release.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has also constituted a six-member policy working group. In this regard a notification was issued by the Chief Organizer PTI.