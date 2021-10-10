PTI to organize Seerat conferences in district headquarters of Sindh: Haleem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Sunday said the Federal government had announced 10-day celebrations (Ashra-e-Rahmatal-lil-Alameen) across the country from 3rd to 13th of Rabiul Awal to celebrate Eid Milad Nabi (SAW) with great religious zeal and fervor.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will also organize 'Seerat Conferences" in all district headquarters of Sindh.

He said this while talking to media persons here on the occasion of a live broadcast arrangement made by PTI Hyderabad region to watch the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Seerat conference in the federal capital on Sunday afternoon.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf had also made such arrangements in other districts of Hyderabad division for party workers to watch live speech of PM Imran Khan, Haleem Adil said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said Prime Minister Imran was the only leader who had given idea of establishing system of "Riasat-e-Madina" where people would be provided justice and rights as guaranteed under islam.

Whenever this system would come into force no one could be dared to usurp rights of the people, Sheikh said.

Replying to a question, Haleem Adil Sheikh alleged the Sindh government and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were part of "Atta Mafia" that was why wheat flour in the province was being sold at the rate of Rs 75 per kilogram while it had been sold at the rate of Rs 55 per kg in rest of the country.

He said the wheat flour prices had nothing to do with the federal government as it was directly connected with the provincial government.

Haleem Adil said the Sindh government could not timely release wheat to the flour Mills for which flour price in Sindh had increased manifold.

Earlier, talking to the media at Kotri, the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly said CM Murad Ali Shah was trying to befool the people by saying that wheat flour price in Lahore, Peshawar and Multan was higher than the price charged in Sindh.

Murad Shah is totally wrong as prices of 10 kg wheat flour bag in Lahore, Peshawar and Multan were Rs 550 as compared to prices in Sindh being charged as Rs 790 per 10 kg bag, Haleem Adil explained.

He said the provincial government had deliberately stopped releasing wheat from government stocks to give space to "Bachal Rahupoto System'' for selling their private wheat stock at higher prices and making money.

Haleem Adil said he would soon expose a new system consisting of Bilawal Zardari, Murad Shah and two women who were patronizing the cartel behind the Atta price hike in Sindh.

Later, Shaikh left for other districts to join party workers to watch the PM's live speech to the Seerat Conference.