PTI To Overcome Inflation To Win 2023 Elections: Dar

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 12:00 AM

PTI to overcome inflation to win 2023 elections: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was striving hard to overcome inflation within three months to win 2023 elections.

The government was making all out efforts to provide relief to common man, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said opposition parties were afraid of the popularity of PTI leadership because of improvement in many sectors. Dar said opposition would fail in its design of no-confidence move against the ruling party. He said coalition partners are behind the PTI government and supporting the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In reply to a question, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party were trying to promote horse-trading for dividing PTI members. He said that opposition leaders could not topple the government of PTI till 2023 elections. He said the government would complete five years tenure and win the next elections with full support of the people.

The SAPM said that Imran Khan would emerge as a great leader of Pakistan after clinching general elections. He suggested the opposition to avoid wasting time on long march and prepare for by elections in Punjab.

