PTI To Overcome Situation In Wake Of No-trust Motion: Imran Ismail

Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2022 | 12:31 AM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would overcome the situation created by the opposition's no trust motion without any changes in its government set-up

All the decisions taken by the PTI leadership in that regard would be beneficial for public interest, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Imran Ismail said he had met PTI leader Aleem Khan and briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the meeting. He had some reservations, which would be addressed, The prime minister might have a meeting with Aleem Khan in a few days, he added.

